New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Two brothers were arrested here for allegedly setting a 45-year-old man on fire in northeast Delhi's Usmanpur area following a dispute, police said on Tuesday.

They said a case was registered in connection with the incident based on a complaint filed by victim Sanjay, who alleged that accused Sandeep Jain and Amit Jain, residents of Usmanpur, set him on fire over a loan repayment of a car.

According to the complainant, Sandeep Jain had bought a car and given it to a person identified as Ajeet to use and also repay the loan availed to purchase the vehicle.

Ajeet further passed the car to Sanjay on the same conditions, police said. But the complainant alleged that Sandeep Jain took the car back from him, claiming that he was not paying the instalments, they said.

Following this, when Sanjay reached Sandeep Jain's shop in Usmanpur to get the car back and explained that he was repaying the loan, the accused got into a scuffle with him and set him on fire, police officials said.

They said the complainant sustained 19 per cent superficial burns injuries on his legs and was discharged after treatment from the Safdarjung Hospital.

The case was registered on Friday under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restrain), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, a senior police officer said.

