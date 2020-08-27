New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Two brothers allegedly died by suicide in Chandni Chowk area of Delhi on Wednesday.

According to the police, the brothers aged 47 and 42 committed suicide by hanging around 3 pm.

Deputy Commissioner of Police North Monika Bhardwaj said they had recovered a suicide note from the spot which says the reason for the suicide is "poor financial situation."

"The note does not specify anyone to be the cause of their death," Bhardwaj said.

The younger brother of the deceased, however, said the brothers had taken money from a financer in Chandi Chowk.

"As they were not able to return the money on time, the financer was putting pressure on them. Some people forced them to drink phenol a few days ago. The police are supporting us and I hope they will help us get justice," he said. (ANI)

