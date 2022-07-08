Saharanpur (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) Two children were killed and two others sustained injuries as a speeding car hit them in Mohanpur village under the Nakud police station area here on Friday, police said.

The children, who were cousins, were crossing the road when a speeding car hit them, SP (Dehat) Suraj Rai said.

Anjali (4) and Ansh (12), and two others were crossing the road to buy some goods from the village shop when an Alto car coming at a high speed hit them and they fell a little distance away, he said.

They were rushed to a primary health centre in an ambulance where the doctors declared Ansh and Anjali dead, he said, adding that the others were undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Soon after the accident, the car driver fled leaving the car behind.

Police have started the search for the driver of the car and the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, he added.

