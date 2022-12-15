New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sanctioned a proposal to deploy the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for the security of the Magadh and Amrapali coal mines in Jharkhand.

A senior officer has said that both opencast mines are operated by Central Coalfields Limited. After the security survey and sanction of MHA, CISF will soon take over the security cover of mines.

"After security assessment, a report was sent to MHA for approval. This week we got the sanction. Soon there will be the deployment of security personnel," he said.

The aim is to protect the men and materials of the company from any kind of threat, he added. (ANI)

