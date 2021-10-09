Srinagar, Oct 9 (PTI) Two police personnel were injured in a militant attack on a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place in Manzgam this evening, the officials said.

They said two police personnel sustained injuries in the attack.

Further details of the incident are awaited, they added.

