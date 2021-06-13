Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Indore police has suspended two policemen of the city's Chandan Nagar Police Station for beating up a vegetable seller while probing an alleged theft case. A case has also been registered against them.

Ajay Ganwane, the vegetable seller, said he was beaten severely and has injury marks on his body.

Ganwane said two policemen from Chandan Nagar Police Station took him to Sirpur pond on June 4 and beat him "brutally with plastic pipes and sticks in an alleged theft case that happened three-four months ago".

"Again, on June 5, they took me to the Police Station and thrashed me after tying me up," Ganwane told ANI.

"When I asked for water, they gave me dirty water to drink and also trampled upon my hands. I was allowed to go later," he added.

Ganwane said his wounds have not healed even after a week.

Mahesh Chand Jain, Superintendent of Police (SP), Indore West, said action has been taken against the two policemen.

He said two police personnel of Chandan Nagar Police Station beat up a vegetable seller during his questioning in a case related to theft.

"A case has been registered against the two police personnel and they have been suspended," he said. (ANI)

