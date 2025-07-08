Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were injured due to an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Timapur-Murdanda road under the Awapalli police station area. The IED bomb was planted by the Maoists.

The CRPF jawans who were on duty when the incident took place were given initial first aid and brought to the district hospital in Bijapur for better treatment.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said that a uniform-bearing naxal was killed during a search operation by the security forces in the Bijapur district.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy CM Sharma said the search operations are currently underway in many parts of the district.

"Search operations are going on. Union Minister Amit Shah repeatedly appealed to those who carry weapons and become an obstacle to development to come to the mainstream. A uniform-bearing Naxal was killed during an encounter in Bijapur on July 6," he said.

On July 5, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasised that the state will soon be free from Naxal violence, and the affected areas will have all the necessary facilities, including roads and electricity.

"Our state is rich in every sense. About 44 per cent of the land is forested. The soil is fertile, and our farmers are hardworking. Naxalism was a major obstacle to our progress, but we are overcoming it. For those Naxals who have surrendered, we have designed an excellent rehabilitation policy. Soon, Chhattisgarh will be free from Naxal violence, and regions like Bastar will have roads, electricity, drinking water, and all basic amenities," CM Sai said.

On the same day, a police official said that one Naxal was killed in an encounter with Dantewada - Bijapur District Reserve Guard (DRG) in the forest of the Indravati National Park area, on the borders of Bijapur- Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

