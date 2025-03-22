Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Mar 22 (PTI) Two CRPF jawans were injured in an IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Saturday, a police officer said.

The incident took place near Vangram Marangponga forest area under Chotanagra police station limits.

The two injured personnel - Sunil Kumar Mandal and Partha Pratim Dey - were airlifted to Ranchi for treatment, district Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar.

