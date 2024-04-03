Lakshadweep [India], April 3 (ANI): A two-day coastal security exercise 'Sagar Kavach 01/24' involving all maritime security agencies was conducted off the Lakshadweep Islands from April 1-2, according to an Indian Navy press release.

Assets of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Marine Police, Fisheries, Customs and other security agencies were engaged in the exercise.

During the exercise, validation of the effectiveness of coastal security mechanisms while dealing with asymmetric threats emanating from the sea was undertaken.

The exercise witnessed enhanced preparedness, response mechanisms, surveillance capabilities & coordination between the coastal security stakeholders.

Earlier, in March, the first edition of this year's State Level Biannual Coastal Security Exercise Sagar Kavach (01/24) for the state of Kerala and UT of Mahe was conducted from March 20 to 21, 2024.

The exercise was aimed at assessing the efficacy and robustness of the coastal security mechanism while dealing with an asymmetric threat emanating from the sea. Naval ships, along with the assets of the Indian Coast Guard and other coastal security agencies, were deployed to maintain surveillance in the area.

The exercise witnessed close coordination and synergy among all coastal security stakeholders. (ANI)

