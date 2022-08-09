New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): A two-day conference on classification regulation and advanced technologies for naval ships and auxiliaries was organized in the national capital from August 4 to 5 with the aim of promoting indigenous warship building.

The conference was organised by the Directorate of Naval Architecture, Integrated Headquarters- Ministry of Defence (Navy) at Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analysis in New Delhi, the Ministry of Defence said.

The theme of the conference was future naval ships- technologically transformative, economically viable and environmentally sustainable, the Ministery said.

The conference was aimed to provide a platform for the Indian Navy to achieve synergy between classification societies, various branches of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, Indian Shipyards, DRDO Labs, academia etc, in the field of research and development as well as quality assurance and survey/ certification of naval ships and auxiliaries.

Senior delegates/ subject experts from seven major International Classification Societies such as ABS, BV, Class-NK, DNV-GL, IRS, LR and RINA participated in the conference, wherein 16 papers were presented by the class societies, ranging from the classification process for Naval Ships, Military Class Notations, Maritime Cyber Security, Advanced Digital Technologies, Naval Ship Signatures, Rules for Autonomous Vessels, Bio-safety on Naval Ships, Technology Qualification, Hybrid Powering and Decarbonization of Naval Ships.

In addition, various other technical aspects relevant to the design, construction and maintenance of Naval and other Government Ships were discussed by the delegates during QA sessions and on the sidelines of the conference.

The conference was inaugurated by Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, Chief of Material, Indian Navy on August 4 and its various sessions were keenly participated by more than 120 delegates, including Senior Officers of Naval Headquarters, Naval Command, Field Units, Coast Guards Headquarters.

Delegates from six DPSU Shipyards, DRDO Scientists and academia were also present at the Conference, the release stated.

The closing session was presided over by VAdm Kiran Deshmukh, Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition, Indian Navy on August 5. (ANI)

