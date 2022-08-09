Vivo India has officially teased the V25 Series on its official Twitter account. Though the company did not reveal the launch date for the same, reports have claimed it to debut on August 17, 2022. The Vivo V25 Series will comprise Vivo V25 and V25 Pro models. The Vivo V25 is also listed on Flipkart, confirming its availability via the e-commerce platform. Vivo V25 Pro, Vivo V25 Price, India Launch Timeline & Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed a few key specifications of the Pro model. The Vivo V25 Pro will come with colour-changing back panel technology. At the front, the handset will get a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, a 3D curved screen and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Are you ready for the delight coming your way? Stay tuned for vivo V25 Pro, the magical colour changing phone. Know More: https://t.co/MXzJtFOeLR#vivoV25Pro #MagicalPhone #V25Series #DelightEveryMoment pic.twitter.com/8TPXQvJu9F — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) August 8, 2022

Vivo V25 Pro will get a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary lens with OIS support. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone will pack a 4,830mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few more teasers of the V25 Pro before its launch.

