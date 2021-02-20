Bhadohi (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) Two carpet weavers were killed when an SUV hit their motorcycle in Gopiganj in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police said on Saturday.

Station House Officer (SHO) KK Singh said Dara Bind (45) and Chand Bind (35) were returning to their home in Koikara village from a carpet factory in Gyanpur area of the district when the speeding SUV hit them near Goppur village on Friday night.

Police said both were seriously injured and taken to a community health centre, where doctors declared them dead.

After the accident, the occupants of the SUV abandoned it and fled the spot, police said.

The SUV has been impounded and the bodies sent for post-mortem, they said.

