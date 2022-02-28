Nagpur, Feb 28 (PTI) Two persons were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Rahadi area of Nagpur, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon and the deceased have been identified as Dhanpal Shende and Vinod Khobragade, a Mauda police station official said.

A case has been registered under IPC and Motor Vehicle Act provisions, he added.

