Shimla, Sep 4 (PTI) Two more people died from coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, taking the death toll to 49, while a record 215 daily cases pushed the state's infection tally to 6,831.

On Thursday, the state had reported a record 199 cases.

Meanwhile, state Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, who had tested positive for the virus on Thursday, was admitted to Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj said.

Dr Raj said he was admitted to the IGMC after fever and high blood pressure. His condition is stable, he added.

According to a state Health Department data, one death each was reported from Kangra and Sirmaur.

Solan accounts for 14 of the total COVID-19 deaths in the state, followed by Kangra (9), Mandi (7), Hamirpur (5), Chamba and Shimla (4 each), Una and Sirmaur (3 each).

Of the fresh 215 cases, 37 were reported from Kangra; 35 from Solan; 33 each from Chamba and Sirmaur; 32 from Mandi; 20 from Una; eight from Shimla; seven each from Bilaspur and Hamirpur; and three from Kullu, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,815, Jindal said.

Meanwhile, 106 patients recovered from the infection-- 44 in Solan; 14 in Sirmaur; 11 in Kangra; 10 in Hamirpur; nine in Shimla; seven each in Mandi and Bilaspur; three in Kullu; and one in Chamba.

With this, the total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 4,920, Jindal said, adding that 45 patients have migrated out of the state.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 339, followed by Sirmaur (348), Kangra (318), Una (190), Hamirpur (145), Bilaspur (130), Chamba (111), Shimla (109), Kullu and Mandi (46 each), Kinnaur (32) and Lahaul-Spiti (1).

