Jaipur, Nov 12: Two people, including a teenager, were killed on Saturday when the jeep in which they were travelling turned turtle after one of its tyres burst in Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said.

Five people were also injured in the accident which occurred in Manpur area of Dausa, they said.

The jeep was carrying students of a private school to Agra from Bassi town here for a picnic. The school staff and other students were travelling in a bus that was behind the jeep, the police said. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where a 13-year-old student, Shubham, and a cook, Lalluram (55), were declared dead, they said.

Four other students and a helper were injured in the accident. The tour was cancelled after the accident, they said.

