Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Two people died after a car fell 200 feet down from the road in Kelvi panchayat in Shimla district on Monday.

A police official from Theog said the driver lost the control of the car while it was on its way to Nera areas in Kelvi panchayat.

"Four people were riding the car from Jadun Road to Kelvi village. The driver lost control of the car and it rolled down and fell about 200 feet."

The official said that two people died on the spot and two others were sent to a civil hospital in a private vehicle by the locals.

Those who died in the accident have been identified as Gerra, 64, and Happy, 22.

The police are conducting further investigations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)