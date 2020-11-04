Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 4 (ANI): Two dreaded criminals were arrested from Park Circus connector burial ground under the limits of Topsia police station here and one single-shot firearm and six cartridges were seized from their possession, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the two arrested persons have been identified as Raju Hazra (35) and Sanjoy Baidya (35), residents of Howrah and Pragati Maidan respectively.

They were arrested from Park Circus connector burial ground on November 3 for having one single shot firearm and six cartridges while they were riding on a motorcycle in the area.

A case has been registered against the two under several relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Notably, Raju Hazra has been previously arrested in several cases related to murder, forgery, extortion. Sanjoy Baidya has also been arrested in connection with cases related to murder and robbery. (ANI)

