Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 20 (ANI): Two drones came from the direction of Pakistan and crossed International Border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

According to Border Security Force (BSF) sources, Two drones came from the direction of Pakistan and crossed International Border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir at around 6 pm on Friday. BSF troops fired upon them. Jawans are keeping strict vigil.

Also Read | Android 11 OS Update Coming To OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Next Month.

On November 19, four terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohhamed (JeM) were neutralised by security forces in an operation near Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammu city in Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounter took place early morning and lasted for three hours.

Also Read | Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Exams 2020: Railways Allows Teaching And Non-Teaching Staff, Students to Travel by Mumbai Local Trains Up To December 10.

A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from them including 11 AK-47s rifles, three pistols and 29 grenades.

The DDC polls will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)