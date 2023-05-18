Sultanpur (UP), May 18 (PTI) Two youths drowned while taking a bath in the Gomti river in the Kudwar area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

Rishabh Kumar Tiwari and Anoop Kumar Pandey -- both aged 23 -- were taking a bath in the river when they slipped into the deep water and drowned on Wednesday, they said.

Also Read | Ratan Lal Kataria Dies: Three-Time BJP MP From Haryana's Ambala and Former Union Minister Passes Away at 72.

The pair was taken to a hospital after locals pulled them out of the water but were declared brought dead.

Kudwar SHO Sandeep Kumar Rai said the victims' bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Also Read | Montana First US State to Ban TikTok.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)