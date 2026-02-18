Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 18 (ANI): Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered 15 grams of heroin during a routine patrolling operation in Sector 31.

According to officials, the breakthrough occurred while police were on patrol near a petrol pump en route to Tribune Chowk. The two individuals allegedly tried to turn back abruptly upon noticing the police presence. Suspecting foul play, the police apprehended both individuals.

Also Read | 'She Was Ill-Informed, Not Authorised To Speak': Check What Galgotias University Said in Statement After Fiasco Over Neha Singh's Claims Over Robotic Dog and Soccer Drone at India AI Impact Summit 2026.

A search of the accused led to the recovery of 10 grams of heroin from one individual and 5 grams from the other. Neither could produce any valid license or permit for possessing the contraband.

An FIR under Section 21 of the NDPS Act, dated February 17, has been registered at the local police station. Both accused will be produced before the competent court to seek police remand for further investigation, including identifying the source of the drugs and any potential supply network.

Also Read | Blinkit Faces Legal Action: Case Against Online Grocery Delivery Platform After 'Button Knives' Used in Delhi Murders.

Police confirmed that both individuals have previous cases registered against them.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on Monday, Bathinda Police arrested two drug traffickers and recovered 6.5 kilograms of opium smuggled from Rajasthan, officials said.

Speaking to ANI, SP City Narinder Singh said, "Bathinda Police achieved success in the Punjab government's ongoing anti-drug campaign. A checkpoint was set in front of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Technical University, where we intercepted two individuals travelling in a Swift car. During the search, 4 kilograms of opium were recovered from them. We registered Case No 39 at Canal Colony Police Station. The two individuals involved in this case, Jagsir Singh Seera and Mahendra Singh, were arrested, and 4 kg of opium were recovered. Later on, an additional 2.5 kg of opium was also recovered on the basis of information given by Jagsir. We have produced them in court and obtained a 3-day police remand. During this remand, we expect more big revelations from them, and we are continuing our interrogation."

He added, "During the investigation, they revealed that they had brought the opium from Rajasthan, and used to supply it in Bathinda and many districts around it. Six cases under the NDPS Act are registered against Jagsir Singh Seera. He is serving a 10-year sentence in two cases involving commercial charges. He was released on bail in September 2024. After his release, he resumed drug trafficking."

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has announced the establishment of a dedicated State Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Police Station in Rajpura of Patiala district. The specialised unit will have jurisdiction across Punjab and is aimed at intensifying the crackdown on gangster activities statewide. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)