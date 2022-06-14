Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Two alleged drunkards barged into the Indore district collector's office with swords in their hands, informed security personnel adding that the accused will be handed over to police later on.

Speaking to ANI, Parasram Chauhan, Security jawan, said, "Both of them were allegedly drunk when they entered the office. We have caught them and will later hand them to the police for further action."

Also Read | Meta Rolls Out Voice Mode Setting in Horizon Worlds.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)