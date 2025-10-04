Dharmanagar (Tripura) [India], October 4 (ANI): In a breakthrough, North Tripura Police have re-arrested two convicts who escaped from the Kalikapur Sub-Jail in Dharmanagar during the early hours of Navami, police said.

The jailbreak, which took place on October 1, saw six convicted prisoners flee custody, triggering a massive manhunt across the region.

Also Read | New Cheque Clearing System From Today: India's Cheque Clearing System Shifts to Continuous Real-Time Settlements, Know the Process.

On Wednesday evening, police detained Abdul Patta of Nilam Bazaar, Assam, along with a vehicle from Dharmanagar's West Chandrapur area. Acting on further intelligence inputs, security forces later nabbed another fugitive, Narayan Dutta, son of Shubhankar Choudhury, from Malakarpura near the India-Bangladesh border on Thursday afternoon.

According to sources, the arrest was made possible through coordinated action by North Tripura Police and personnel of the 97th BSF Battalion.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 4, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Speaking to ANI, North Tripura Superintendent of Police Avinash Rai said, "On 1st Oct, the incident took place in Dharmanagar, six inmates ran away, and today we got a big achievement, we have arrested Narendra Chandradutta, a resident of Bangladesh. With the input of North Tripura Police and personnel of the 97th BSF Battalion, and with the help of local people, we have launched a special operation in the area, and he was arrested from the Malakarpura bus station."

Despite the fresh arrests, four convicts, including the notorious dacoit Nazim Uddin, remain at large. Police have intensified search operations and border surveillance to nab the remaining fugitives.

Authorities have assured that all possible measures are being taken to restore public confidence and prevent further security breaches in the region. (

Meanwhile, in an earlier operation on September 29, in a significant strike against drug trafficking, Assam Rifles conducted a major operation in the Mohanpur area of Agartala, Tripura, successfully intercepting a large consignment of narcotics, as per the release.

Acting on credible intelligence, troops swiftly intercepted a major consignment, foiling an attempt by miscreants to exploit the festive atmosphere of Durga Puja for smuggling contrabands into the state.As per the release, the operation resulted in the recovery of 60.77 kilograms of contraband. The success was made possible by the speedy response, precise intelligence and effective execution, which prevented the narcotics from reaching their intended networks. ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)