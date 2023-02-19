Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The Delhi Police Anti-Narcotics Cell of Dwarka district arrested two foreign drug peddlers with 123 grams of fine-quality Amphetamine on February 13.

DCP Dwarka M Harshawardhan said, "On 13 February secret information was received regarding the movement of two foreign nationals, Uchenna and Bright, who are indulging in drug trafficking in Dwarka district. The information said they'll come to Bhagwati Garden, Jain Road, Mohan Garden, New Delhi to supply the illegal drug."

"The team verified the information and reached the address around 6.50 pm. They saw two African nationals coming and arrested them," police said.

"After investigation, the name and address of the drug peddlers were revealed as Uchenna Loveday Ononuju, resident of Nigeria, aged 35 years, and Bright Johnson, resident of Nigeria, aged 28 years. During the search, a total of 123 grams of Amphetamine were recovered from their possession," said Delhi police.

Further, based on a tip-off from the accused Bright, a raid was conducted to unearth the syndicate of the illegal drugs business.

"On 14 February a raid was conducted based on a tip-off from the accused Bright, to trace the source of illegal drug rackets at Chander Vihar where several Africans were gathered in a house. On seeing the police, they tried to escape but fortunately, four of them were apprehended by the team," Delhi police said.

"The caught Africans were unable to show their valid visas and hence were brought before the FRRO office. After that four Nigerians namely Kingsley Connect Abim (18), Albert Paschal Chinweuba (22), Philip Chika (36), and Emelisi Ebubechukwu (36) were also deported, police added. (ANI)

