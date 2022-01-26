Giridih, Jan 26 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl and her aunt, in her mid-30s, were found murdered in a village in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Wednesday afternoon, a police officer said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Bomb Scare With Note Naming UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Flyover in Rewa District.

Nazia Parveen and her paternal aunt Jagira Khatoon, residents of Maheshmarwa village, had gone to river to wash clothes when they came under attack, a police officer said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Files Nomination for Rampur Sadar Seat From Sitapur Jail.

On being informed of the incident by locals, officers rushed to the spot to look into the matter.

Bodies of Parveen and Khatoon have been recovered from the river bank and sent for post-mortem.

Circle Inspector Navin Kumar Singh said the assailant was yet to be identified.

The victims were hit with a blunt weapon on their heads, Singh said, adding that the motive behind the murder would be established following a thorough investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)