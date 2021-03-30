Agartala, Mar 30 (PTI) Two girls were allegedly gangraped in Tripura's Khowai district and eight people, including a boy, were arrested in this connection, police said on Tuesday.

The two girls with their two friends went for a stroll on Monday night at the Khatiabari area where six others were waiting, an officer of the Champahawr police station said.

The two girls reached their homes at midnight and informed their family members that they were raped.

The police swung into action after the family members of the two lodged complaints, and arrested the accused, the officer said.

The girls were sent to Khowai District Hospital for medical examinations and an investigation in the case is underway, he added.

