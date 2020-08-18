Panaji, Aug 18 (PTI) Two Goa MLAs, one of them a former minister, tested positive for the COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, a senior health department official said.

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Sudin Dhavalikar, a former Goa minister, and BJP legislator Nilkant Halarnkar have tested positive for coronavirus, he said.

Halarnkar, representing the Thivim Assembly constituency, tested positive for the infection on Tuesday morning, said the health department official.

Later in the evening, Dhavalikar confirmed that the COVID-19 test conducted on him has come positive.

I have tested positive for COVID-19 just now. As advised by the doctors I am getting admitted.

"I request everyone who had contact with me in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested, Dhavalikar tweeted.

