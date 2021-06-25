New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The Customs department arrested two men at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here for allegedly trying to smuggle in 1.3 kg gold worth around Rs 63 lakh by concealing it in a mixer grinder, according to a statement issued on Friday.

A passenger was intercepted after his arrival from Dubai on Wednesday, the Customs department said in its statement.

"On a detailed X-ray examination of the baggage, a suspicious image in one mixer grinder was observed. Dismantling the mixer grinder resulted in the recovery of four silver-coated gold pieces weighing 1.3 kg and having a tariff value of Rs 62.68 lakh which were ingeniously concealed in the mixer grinder," it said.

The gold was seized. The passenger and the receiver of the gold have been arrested in the case, the statement said.

