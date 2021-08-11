Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 11 (ANI): A man in Kaladera village of Jaipur was allegedly duped of Rs five lakhs by two people in the name of selling an owl, said the police.

"A man named Jagdish filed a complaint in Kaladera police station on August 9. The victim told that he was promised an owl worth ninety lakhs by two people named Sayarmal Bawariya and Bhanwar who later absconded after receiving five lakhs from him," said Sandeep Saraswat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Jaipur Rural on Wednesday.

Also Read | Samsung Exynos W920 Processor Announced for Wearable Devices Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event.

According to Saraswat, Jagdish was tempted by a profit of eighty-five lakhs in the transaction.

"The two accused have been arrested," he stated.

Also Read | Tina Dabi, Athar Amir-ul-Shafi Khan Granted Divorce by Jaipur Court, IAS Couple Officially Separated.

Saraswat told that the investigation is underway to know more about the accused and if they have other accomplices. "We are investigating if they have duped other people in the same manner," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)