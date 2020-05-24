India News | Two Held for Killing Deer in Andhra's Krishna District

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Two people were arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing a deer in Ummadi Devarapalli village of Gampalagudem Mandal on the borders of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said a forest official.

Mylavaram Forest Officer Usha Rani told ANI, "Today, we got information that some people killed a spotted deer at Ummadi Devara Palli village in Gampalagudem Mandal."

The deer had ventured into the residential area for drinking water, and it was killed by some persons. The forest department officials arrested two persons in this regard, the official confirmed.

"As soon as we got the information, our staff immediately rushed to the village and seized the deer's carcass. We took the two accused into custody, and filed a case on them," she added.

"We have filed a case under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. Legal action will be taken against those involved in the act," she said. (ANI)

