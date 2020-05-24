Haryana Shocker: Man Allegedly Murders Wife by Slitting Her Throat in Panipat, Probe On

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chandigarh, May 24: In a shocking incident, a man in Haryana allegedly murdered his wife by slitting her throat on Saturday. The horrific incident took place in Panipat, reports said. According to a tweet by ANI, Manjeet Singh, Chandni Bagh Station House Officer said the matter is currently being investigated. "A complaint has been registered by the accused's mother. We are investigating the matter", he added.

Earlier this month, a similar incident was reported from Panipat where a 40-year-old man was found murdered in the Khail Bazar area. The Quilla police began probe into the matter. The body of the victim was found lying in a pool of blood and his throat was slit by a sharp-edged knife. Mumbai Shocker: 51-Year-Old Man Kills Wife After She Allegedly Refuses to Handover Her Mobile Phone to Him.

Here's the tweet:

Haryana: A man allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat, in Panipat. Manjeet Singh, Chandni Bagh Station House Officer (in pic) said," A complaint has been registered by the accused's mother. We are investigating the matter". (23.05.2020) pic.twitter.com/2dmJu3ejRs — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020

Recently, husband of incumbent sarpanch gunned down in Haryana by his rivals. According to a report by TOI, Yamunanagar police registered a case of murder against five accused. The man was murdered following a dispute related to panchayati land. The deceased has been identified as Rachhpal Singh (51), husband of Bal Chhappar village sarpanch Satnam Kaur, who reportedly received nine bullet injuries on his body.