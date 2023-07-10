New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old person to death in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area, police said on Monday.

The accused, Asfak (22) and Miraj (30), both hail from Bihar, they said.

Police investigation so far has revealed that the victim, Rajkumar, allegedly had an illicit relationship with a relative of Asfak.

On July 3, police were informed that the body of a man was found lying at Kachra Park, Shahzada Bagh Phase-II, Inderlok. The body bore multiple injuries, a senior police officer said.

The victim also belonged to Bihar.

Suspicious movements of the two accused were also recorded in a CCTV camera. They were later identified and apprehended on Saturday from Railway Lines, Zakhira, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The accused disclosed that Rajkumar was having an illicit relationship with one of the close relatives of Asfak. On the intervening night of July 2 and 3, they took him into the bushes at Kachara Park, Shahzada Bagh and killed him with knives, the DCP said.

The accused were under impression that the body would remain unidentified as they knew that Rajkumar rarely visited his native place and there would be no one to report his missing or abduction, police added.

