Jalna, Nov 22 (PTI) Two workers of a cyber cafe here in Maharashtra were arrested on Sunday for allegedly making lewd phone calls to women and sending them obscene messages, police said.

The accused, Krishna Talekar and Nandkishor Golde, misused the contact details left behind by young women when they visited the cyber cafe, a police officer said.

They have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added.

