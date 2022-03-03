New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two people who were allegedly involved in stealing a bike and snatching two mobile phones in quick succession at Delhi University's north campus, officials said on Thursday.

According to police, it took only around three hours for the accused to steal the motorcycle and snatch the mobile phones.

Also Read | Ukraine Crisis: Huge Evacuation Requires High Level of Intervention, Says Kiren Rijiju.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Monis (26), resident of Bhagirathi Vihar, and Namir (22), resident of Bara Hindu Rao, they said.

On Tuesday around 4 pm, police got information regarding two bike-borne robbers roaming the area, following which vehicle checking was started at CC Road Sangam Vihar cut, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Two Dead, 14 Injured as Bus Falls into Gorge in Mandi.

After sometime, police saw two riders on a bike which did not have a number plate. They tried to flee the scene, but police overpowered them. It was found that the motorcycle was stolen on Monday from Nabi Karim area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

One country-made pistol, two mobile phones snatched from north campus, one bike and one scooty were recovered from their possession, police said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they purchased the pistol and one live cartridge from one Shahrukh for Rs 6,000, who met them in Seelampur area about two months ago, they said.

On Monday around 6 am, they stole the motorcycle from Nabi Karim area.

They started roaming Delhi University's north campus and snatched two mobile phones from an employee of DU around 8.30 am and from a student around 9 am. Later, they committed another snatching in Mukerjee Nagar area, police said.

Monis was previously involved in two cases of snatching and Arms Act, while Namir was previously involved in eight cases of robbery, snatching etc, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)