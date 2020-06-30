Jalna (Maha), June 30 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing goods worth over Rs 3 lakh from two shops here in Maharashtra, police said.

The accused are identified as Rambhusingh Kalani (35) and Shaikh Arif Shaikh Saber.

Also Read | DK Shivakumar Shares Video Showing Dead Bodies of COVID-19 Patients Being Thrown in Pit in Ballari, Administration Apologises.

Goods, including cigarettes worth Rs 1.26 lakh and palm oil cans, were stolen from two shops on June 28, a crime branch official said.

Police have detained another person for buying stolen goods from Saber, he said.

Also Read | Punjab Reports 150 New COVID-19 Positive Cases and 6 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 30, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)