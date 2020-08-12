Thane, Aug 12 (PTI) Navi Mumbai Police here in Maharashtra claimed to have solved four cases of vehicle theft in the township with the arrest of two persons.

During a probe in various complaints of vehicle theft in Navi Mumbai, the police analysed the pattern of the crime, timing and location, and zeroed-in on the two accused, Rabale police station's senior inspector Yogesh Gawade said on Wednesday.

One of the accused, Rakesh Pawar (25), was nabbed from Murbad in Thane district, while the other one, Chandra Pujari (42), was caught from Kalyan on Sunday, he said, adding that three vans and a jeep were recovered from their possession.

