Muzaffarnagar, Jul 27 (PTI) Police here have arrested two people in connection with the murder of a woman.

One of the arrested has been identified as Furkan, husband of victim Mohsinah. The other accused is the father of Furkan's second wife.

According to police, Mohsinah was murdered over a property dispute and her husband had paid Rs 3 lakh for it.

Circle Officer Rakesh Kumar told reporters that five people were involved in the case, of which the two have been arrested.

Mohsinah was shot dead on July 15 outside a medical college in the Mansurpur police station.

