Palghar, Mar 30 (PTI) Police have arrested two persons, including a criminal already wanted in a number of cases, from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly shooting dead a man here in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The victim, Samarjit alias Samay Vikramsingh Chouhan, was gunned down in Virar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on February 23. The police had then registered a case against unidentified persons on charges of murder and under provisions of the Arms Act, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Mahesh Patil said.

The police later carried out searches in Vasai and Virar areas of Palghar as well as in neighbouring Mumbai and Thane.

Acting on various inputs, a police team from here rushed to Varanasi and with the help of the UP Special Task Force, they arrested two persons - Rahul Virendra Sharma alias Ram (30) and Abishek Tarkeshwar Singh alias Ankur - from there on Tuesday, the official said.

Hunt was on for two more persons in connection with the killing, he said.

Sharma had a number of cases registered against him, including on charges of murder and attempt to murder, and was on the run for last nine years, the official said.

