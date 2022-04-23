Nagpur, Apr 23 (PTI) The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Nagpur Police arrested two drug peddlers and seized over 196 kg Marijuana worth Rs 29.48 lakh from their car in the Kalamna area of Nagpur on Saturday, an official said.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Calls for Development of Indigenous Anti-Drone Technology.

The marijuana was being transported from Hyderabad to Gwalior when the SUV was intercepted by the police on the Outer Ring Road.

Also Read | COVID-19 Variant BA2 Found in Bengaluru, Experts Warn of Fourth Wave.

The accused have been identified as Ashok Singh Sundharam (27), a resident of Sikar district of Rajasthan, and Manish Omprakash (30), a resident of Agra, the official added.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)