New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) In a boost to maritime security in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Indian Coast Guard ships Rajtarang and Rajkiran have been rebased at northern and southern flanks of the islands, the ICG said on Monday.

This will ensure enhanced surveillance and a swift response to maritime contingencies, it said.

In a post on X, the Indian Coast Guard said, "In a major boost to maritime security in Andaman & Nicobar islands, @IndiaCoastGuard ships Rajtarang & Rajkiran have been rebased at northern & southern flanks of Islands at Diglipur & Campbell Bay respectively. @giridhararamane."

"The rebasing will ensure enhanced coastal security, #MaritimeLawEnforcement, EEZ surveillance, search & rescue, pollution response, & swift response to maritime contingencies," it said.

