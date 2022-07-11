Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 11 (ANI): A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist, Kaiser Koka was killed, taking the total toll to two, in an encounter that broke out between the security forces and terrorists in the Wandakpora area of Awantipora on Monday.

The identification of the second terrorist is yet to be ascertained.

"Awantipora Encounter Update: 01 more terrorist killed (Total 02). Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition have also been recovered.

"Terrorist Kaiser Koka neutralised. Identification of 2nd terrorist being ascertained. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 USA made rifle (M-4 Carbine), 01 pistol and other materials have been recovered," the police said in another tweet.

The Jammu and Kashmir police said the operation is in progress and the search is still being carried out.

Earlier today, the police informed that Koka has been active since 2018.

"#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate : Notorious #terrorist of JeM terror outfit namely Kaiser Koka active since 2018 trapped in encounter," said ADGP Kashmir.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

