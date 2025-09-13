Bathinda (Punjab) [India] September 13 (ANI): Two persons were injured in separate explosions in Jida village of Punjab's Bathinda, while handling explosive material, officials said on Saturday.

The victims, identified as 19-year-old law student Gurpreet and his father Jagtar Singh, sustained injuries in incidents that occurred on Wednesday, September 10.

According to officials, the first blast occurred on Wednesday morning when Gurpreet was attempting to assemble explosive material. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. Later in the day, his father was injured in a second blast while trying to dispose of the remaining material.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bathinda, Amneet Kondal, said, "In Jida, one blast occurred around 6 a.m. on September 10, and another blast around 4 p.m. Two people were injured in this. The investigation revealed that Gurpreet is a law student. He used to watch online videos and buy things to make something flammable. On the 10th, he was attempting to make something when this blast happened. His father was injured in a subsequent blast while handling the material.. A case has been registered."

The Police official added that a bomb disposal team was clearing the site to allow the police team to collect further evidence.

The investigation is ongoing, and more details are awaited. (ANI)

