Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: Miindtraa School of Healing & Training has announced the continued expansion of its flagship certification program, the NQH™ Healer Accelerator, in response to surging demand for credible, structured education in the alternative healing and wellness coaching space. The 120-day, IPHM-accredited program -- built around Miindtraa's proprietary Neurochakra Quantum Healing (NQH™) system -- has already certified over 200 practitioners and is rapidly establishing itself as the benchmark for holistic healing education in India. The program was co-created by Dr. Amaey A. Parekh, a Counseling Psychologist and MDS Prosthodontist, and Pankaj S. Nikam, a certified NQH™ Healer and program facilitator, both of whom serve as co-founders of Miindtraa.

The global wellness industry, valued at over USD 5.6 trillion, continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, yet access to structured, scientifically grounded training for alternative healing professionals remains critically limited. The NQH™ Healer Accelerator was developed by Dr. Parekh and Nikam to directly address this gap, offering healers, therapists, and coaches a single integrated framework rather than a scattered collection of individual modalities.

A System Built by Practitioners, for Practitioners

The foundation of the NQH™ Healer Accelerator is the lived experience of its co-creators. Both Dr. Amaey Parekh and Pankaj Nikam trained extensively across multiple healing disciplines -- between them, over 16 modalities including Reiki, Theta Healing, NLP, Hypnotherapy, EFT, Pranic Healing, and Inner Child work -- before identifying the structural limitations that prevented each modality from delivering consistent, lasting client outcomes. NQH™ was the result of that combined inquiry: a system that integrates the strongest elements of neuroscience, energy healing, chakra psychology, and quantum field principles into a single, teachable framework.

Participants who complete the program emerge as globally accredited NQH™ Level 1 Practitioners recognized by the International Practitioners of Holistic Medicine (IPHM). Beyond the healing methodology itself, the curriculum explicitly addresses the professional and business dimensions of running a healing practice -- including client acquisition, ethical pricing, packaging services, and building a predictable income pipeline.

Designed for Working Practitioners

The accelerator is structured across four distinct phases over 120 days. The program begins with a deep immersion into the NQH™ framework and its neuroscientific foundations, progresses through advanced technique mastery covering 16 distinct NQH™ tools, and culminates in supervised client practice and business implementation. A robust support structure -- including live coaching calls led by both Dr. Parekh and Nikam, a practitioner peer community, and session review protocols -- accompanies participants throughout.

The program is specifically designed for practitioners who are already certified in two or more healing modalities but struggle with professional identity, inconsistent income, client retention, or energy depletion after sessions. The curriculum directly addresses common pain points such as imposter syndrome, the inability to command premium fees, and the absence of a predictable client pipeline. Pankaj Nikam's role as lead facilitator ensures that every participant receives hands-on, experiential guidance rooted in active practice -- not only theory.

Graduates of the program report achieving monthly incomes exceeding INR 1 lakh through their NQH™ practices, with multiple alumni establishing fully independent healing businesses within six months of certification.

Addressing a Critical Market Gap

India's wellness and alternative healing sector is experiencing rapid growth, driven by rising mental health awareness, increasing acceptance of integrative health approaches, and a growing population of professionals seeking purpose-aligned career transitions. However, the field remains largely fragmented, with practitioners operating across dozens of unrelated modalities without a unifying professional framework.

The NQH™ Healer Accelerator is positioned to fill this institutional void. Under the leadership of Dr. Parekh and Nikam, Miindtraa has already delivered more than 40 corporate wellness programs, worked with over 5,000 clients, and trained a community of 200+ active NQH™ practitioners -- demonstrating the cross-sector applicability of the methodology and the scalability of the system they have built together.

Practitioners interested in the NQH™ Healer Accelerator can access full program details, eligibility criteria, and enrollment information at: https://nqhhealeracceleratorpage.miindtraa.com

About Miindtraa

Miindtraa School of Healing & Training is India's first science-backed emotional, energetic, and consciousness transformation academy, co-founded by Dr. Amaey A. Parekh and Pankaj S. Nikam. Headquartered in Mumbai, Miindtraa offers IPHM-accredited certification programs anchored in its proprietary system, NQH™ (Neurochakra Quantum Healing). With over 5,000 lives transformed, 200+ certified practitioners trained, and 40+ corporate wellness programs delivered, Miindtraa is redefining what professional healing education looks like in India and globally.

Website: https://miindtraa.com | Program Page: https://nqhhealeracceleratorpage.miindtraa.com

Instagram: https://instagram.com/miindtraa

Media Contact

Dr Amaey Parekh & Pankaj Nikam

Email: Miindtraa2024@gmail.com

Website: https://miindtraa.com

Phone: +91 9226274320

