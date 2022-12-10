Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): Two persons were killed and one other was critically injured when a speeding bike hit a car in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba.

The incident took place near the Narsingh Kuti Mandir in Kotwali town.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh | Three People Got Injured After a Blast Occurred at Taar Tank Number 11 in … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Two people died in the road accident, while the injured person has been referred to Jhansi for treatment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)