Gangtok, Nov 1 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three others injured after they were hit by a speeding vehicle near Ranipool Bazar in East Sikkim on Sunday, police said.

The speeding vehicle first hit three persons near 6th Mile before fatally knocking down two more persons near Ranipool Bazar, they said.

Also Read | Anuj Mishra, Congress District President in UP’s Jalaun, Thrashed by Two Women for Allegedly Stalking Them.

The driver of the utility vehicle was arrested and booked on charges of rash driving.

He was in an inebriated condition, police said, adding that the vehicle was seized.

Also Read | Haryana Day 2020: State Emerging As 'Sports Hub', Number of Our Players Have Made The Nation Proud, Says CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

The deceased were identified as RK Mukhia (77) and Umer SK (42).

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)