Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) Two persons were killed after a private bus collided with their two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Sunday morning, police said.

Two men in their 20s were heading to a temple in Ombali village when a bus coming from the opposite direction hit their two-wheeler on a narrow road, an official said.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself in Chest During Scuffle With Father.

He said the victims, Rahul Shrirang Salunkhe and Siddhesh Ganesh Sakpal, were shifted to the Poladpur Rural Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

The official said that the bodies of the deceased men were handed over to their families.

Also Read | CM Revanth Reddy Lashes Out at BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, Says 'A Drunkard Can't Be Father of Telangana'.

He said a case has been registered against the bus driver, and a probe is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)