Korba, Mar 23 (PTI) Two persons were killed and four others seriously injured after they were struck by lightning in Korba district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon near an ancient temple of Goddess Kosagai in Kosagaigarh village under the jurisdiction of Bango police station, he said.

The official said that 40-50 people had gone to the temple for darshan at the invitation of a family.

“As it started to rain, six of them took shelter under a tree. Suddenly, a lightning struck them,” he said.

Nandlal Yadav (35) and Shiv Kumar (37) died on the spot, while four others suffered injuries, the official said.

After being alerted, the police reached the spot and rushed the injured to a medical college hospital in Korba, he added.

The injured were said to be critical, he added.

