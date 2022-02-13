Jaipur, Feb 13 (PTI) A truck rammed into a car parked by the side of a road in ??Dausa district on Sunday, killing two people and injuring three others, police said.

The incident took place in Mahwa police station area when the car was parked by the road at Tikdi crossing, they said.

The truck's driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the car from behind, killing two people and injuring three, police said.

The deceased were identified as Hansraj and Kanaram. Two of the injured suffered serious wounds and were referred to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital here, they said

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem which would be conducted on the arrival of their relatives, police added.

