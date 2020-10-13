Shahjahanpur (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) Two men were killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Bareilly-Etawah road here when they had gone out for a walk in the evening, police said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aparna Gautam said the incident took place on Monday and the deceased were identified as Prabhu Dayal (28) and Ajit Kumar (27).

Based on a complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased, a case has been registered and the matter is being probed, police said.

