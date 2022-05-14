Unnao (UP) May 14 (PTI) Two labourers hired by a factory in Akrampur industrial area here to clean its tank died of inhaling some poisonous gas while doing the work, police said on Friday.

The ACI factory workers rushed the victims, Lavkush, 35, and Raj Kishore, 50, to a hospital after they fell unconscious after inhaling the gas and were declared "brought dead" there, police said.

The ACI factory workers subsequently fled the hospital, leaving behind the bodies, Circle Officer Ashutosh Kumar said, adding the police have taken the bodies in their custody and sent them for postmortem.

The labourers' family members too have been informed and the legal action would be taken on their complaints, he said.

