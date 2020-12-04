Thane, Dec 4 (PTI) Two Palghar policemen were arrested on Friday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

ACB Thane unit Superintendent of Police Mahesh Patil said constables Vilas Kale and Sandeep Dandekar, attached to Boisar police station, had asked the bribe to clear a trailer truck which was carrying over-sized cargo.

"They were held during a trap at Khaira Phatak check post. A Prevention of Corruption Act case was registered," he said.

